Keystone Comic Con comes to Cozen Police Athletic League

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Keystone Comic Con is back for its second year in Philadelphia..
And to celebrate, a special guest stopped by Wednesday morning.
To help kick off this week's festivities, a Black Panther cosplayer surprised a group of children at the Cozen Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.
The costumed hero handed out free comic books to the kids..
The 3 day event gets underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday.
