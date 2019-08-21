Community & Events

Keystone Comic Con comes to Cozen Police Athletic League

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Keystone Comic Con is back for its second year in Philadelphia..

And to celebrate, a special guest stopped by Wednesday morning.

To help kick off this week's festivities, a Black Panther cosplayer surprised a group of children at the Cozen Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.

The costumed hero handed out free comic books to the kids..

The 3 day event gets underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday.
