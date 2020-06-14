Large group gathers to guard Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

We are aware of the groups of armed individuals “protecting” the Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza. All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 14, 2020

We are also aware of an apparent assault caught on video tape, as well as possible restrictions placed on journalists filming the event. These incidents are under investigation at this time. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 14, 2020

South Philly residents gathered to protect Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza. A handful of residents were seen armed with things like baseball bats, and two men were armed with rifles in front of the statue, last night. https://t.co/xiREKj2r4f pic.twitter.com/4Dbn8KnUUT — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 15, 2020

Hey, bat-wielders:



Saying you are "defending" something doesn't prove you really are.



And using a bat--or anything else--for an illegal purpose (such as assaulting or threatening or harassing people) is a criminal act.



1/2 — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) June 14, 2020

Prosecutors and police will uphold the law in Philly, consistent with their oaths, against criminal bullies.



So save your bats for a ball game. And save your hatchets for chopping wood. We remain the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.



2/2 — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) June 14, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tension appeared to boil over in South Philadelphia Sunday where a large number of residents gathered to stand watch over the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza.Many of those in attendance were firm in their beliefs that the statue represents an important part of their Italian American heritage. Some in the group were armed with weapons in an effort to prevent the statue from being removed or vandalized."This here represents something to me, my Italian history," said one of the protestors. As day turned to night, some groups appeared to clash with residents.Around 7 p.m., a group left the statue to stand in front of the home they suspected Mayor Jim Kenney may have been visiting.It comes as the mayor addressed what has been unfolding since Saturday, tweeting in part all vigilantism is inappropriate, adding the individuals bring more danger to themselves and the city.He also noted awareness of an "assault caught on videotape" and said the incident was being investigated.That group eventually returned back to the statue which has now been reinforced with barricades.Protesters chanted, "We just want some answers, we want answers."Some stopped by to defend why they believe the city should follow suit as other cities have like Camden and Wilmington and take down the statue."I think it's hypocritical of us to support people that represent genocide like Columbus and people who represent police terror like Frank Rizzo," said one man.Other residents say it's not just about the statue, but about protecting the neighborhood at a time some feel they can't solely rely on law enforcement intervention."This is men being men," said one man. "We don't have help from the cops right now, so we have to take matters into our hand."Action News reached out to the mayor for comment, but have not heard back. The mayor's spokesperson confirmed there are no plans to remove the Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza Sunday night.People began showing up at the statue on Saturday, following an event in the area.They came armed and ready to protect the monument against vandals with police officers standing by as a precaution.Columbus is seen by some groups as a controversial symbol. This past week the controversy over Columbus statues saw the removal of the one in Camden, which for years has been vandalized. The city called the statue a "symbol of racial division."Earlier in the week, another Columbus statue was removed in Wilmington, Delaware.Philadelphia's District Attorney Larry Krasner also took to Twitter to issue his remarks on Saturday's apparent vigilantism in South Philly.One part in quote stating, "Prosecutors and police will uphold the law in Philly, consistent with their oaths, against criminal bullies."