Local organization gives away free prom dresses in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local organization is giving out hundreds of free prom dresses this weekend to local high school students.Blessed to be a Blessing Ministry is hoping to make the prom experience more affordable for local underprivileged families.The Action Cam was in the Point Breeze section of the city as dozens of teenagers pick out dresses along with shoes, and other accessories for the big night.The organizers also offered raffle packages for hair and makeup.