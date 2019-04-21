Community & Events

Local organization gives away free prom dresses in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local organization is giving out hundreds of free prom dresses this weekend to local high school students.

Blessed to be a Blessing Ministry is hoping to make the prom experience more affordable for local underprivileged families.

The Action Cam was in the Point Breeze section of the city as dozens of teenagers pick out dresses along with shoes, and other accessories for the big night.

The organizers also offered raffle packages for hair and makeup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphilly newsprom queen
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News