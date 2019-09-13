Community & Events

Meek Mill donates school supplies to students at former school

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill made sure students attending his former school in Strawberry Mansion have all the tools they need for the new year.

The criminal justice advocate teamed up with PUMA to donate more than 500 backpacks filled with supplies to children at James G. Blaine Elementary School on Friday.

The rapper stopped by ahead of his concert Friday night at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden.
