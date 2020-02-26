Meet three local girls pictured on Girl Scout Cookie boxes!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5842585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students at Our Lady of Mercy Academy took a bus tour around our area to surprise strangers with a Smile Box. Community Journalist Matteo joined them.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- You may recognize these three local girls. Their faces have smiled back every time you've eaten a delicious Girl Scout Cookie!Meet Samantha, Bryana and Jacquelyn. They were chosen to be represented in the photos that adorn the boxes of your favorite cookies. Thin Mints, Caramel Delites, Shortbreads... you name it. It's an honor to appear on both local and nationwide Girl Scout packaging, but it's much more than a photo opportunity.Each Girl Scout has the opportunity to design their own experience through service projects and selling techniques. Samantha wants to use her skills in the future within the STEM field. Jacquelyn wants to use these strategies as a fashion designer. Bryana had never known what a videographer was until she was asked to hold a camera in the photo. Now, she's considering it a potential career.No matter how different their interests are, they each learn the common lesson of leadership. The organization has empowered the next generation of women through a familiar acronym: G.I.R.L. It stands for Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker and Leader.All of these skills culminate in the annual sale of the famous cookies. Hungry fans can still get their hands on them through local and national sales. Watch our video to see what else these young leaders are learning beyond the cookie box.