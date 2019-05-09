Melissa Magee emcee's fashion extravaganza at Children's Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia held its fashion extravaganza Thursday afternoon.The runway show and luncheon raises money for sickle cell research and patient care at CHOP.Melissa Magee served as this year's emcee.The ballroom at the Hyatt Bellevue was packed as the models had fun strutting down the runway.Members of the Action News team were there for this great cause, traffic reporter Gina Gannon wore a beautiful gown.It is a great event and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for children.