NJ youth group serves breakfast with side of life lessons

Despite being served hearty plates of breakfast food, this youth group has been hungry to meet in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are the South Jersey chapter of "Breakfast with Our Boys," which was founded by Toby, a best-selling author, in January 2019. He was excited to see new and familiar faces in-person at B-Unos Restaurant in Burlington.
"When I was their age, I had no idea what I wanted to do," he said. "I didn't know who I was and I didn't really have an example, at least a male example to put me on trial in my lifetime."
Toby says it was faith and perseverance that carved a path to escape his hardships.
"I've been homeless as a child. I've been homeless as an adult," he said. "Now, I could have quit and given up, but I decided that, what I went through, somebody would benefit from."
But Toby has benefitted more than just one person. In fact, he's building a network of young men to teach soft skills such as proper dining etiquette, professional presentation, dating, finances, and more.
"We want to help reduce truancy, their involvement in the criminal justice system, and provide some positive male role models," he said.
His motivational breakfasts are now filling children and teenagers both physically and spiritually.
"I keep coming every time to get more information from these great gentlemen," said 13-year-old Joshua Carroll, who thinks he wants to become an entrepreneur. "Financing, how to be like a gentleman and marketing... that can help me reach my dreams."
Carroll is not alone.
"I've started of thinking what I wanted to do for the future, and adding to what they've given us already," said 14-year-old Charles Grinnell, who hopes to work in the music industry. "It's helped me paint more of a clear path."
It's a path that Randall Toby hopes to continue lighting in the future.
"As you know, success is built around inconvenience and it always comes when you're not ready," he said in conclusion. "We don't care if we're not ready. We're going to do it anyway because that's how we roll."
He hopes that this generation of young men will return to inspire the next.
To learn more about Breakfast with Our Boys, visit their Facebook page.
