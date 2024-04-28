Support A Sport provides an inclusive space where kids with disabilities can get their game on

Local children with disabilities are getting on the field with help from their older peers!

Local children with disabilities are getting on the field with help from their older peers!

Local children with disabilities are getting on the field with help from their older peers!

Local children with disabilities are getting on the field with help from their older peers!

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This pitch of an idea from a Delco coach became a home run for kids in the area.

"Support A Sport provides sports camps and clinics for youth and young adults with intellectual and physical disabilities in Delaware County," said Founder Sarah Damato.

Looking back on Damato's upbringing, she desired to see more opportunities in athletics for her sister.

"My sister Lauren, she has intellectual disability and autism, and she's 35 years old. So after she graduated from high school, there really wasn't anything for her to do exercise-wise," said Damato.

That eventually inspired Support A Sport, an inclusive space for children with disabilities to get on the field.

They now offer a variety of sporting activities based on the season.

The programs are led by husband-and-wife duo Tyler and Sarah Damato surrounded by volunteer high school students.

For more information on Support a Sport, check out their website.