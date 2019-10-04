Parade held for New Jersey Teacher of the Year

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Haddonfield celebrated the newest New Jersey State Teacher of the Year on Friday.The community held a parade to recognize Kimberly DicksteinShe was showered with love by staff and students outside of Haddonfield High.Kimberly has been teaching for the Haddonfield School District of the past 11 years.Her recognition comes with a new car, a clothing allowance and trip to Washington, D.C. to meet the president.