6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Participants prepare for 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade is just a few days away but organizers and participants are hard at work, getting everything ready for the big day.

On Sunday, we checked in on the dedicated volunteers and organizations that make this magical event come to life.

"We've been having a lot of practices, learning step by step," said Alyah Zimmerman, of West Deptford. "I've always been watching them on TV and am excited I get to do it this year."

Zimmerman, along with hundreds of other children, packed the Hilton ball room Sunday, polishing their two-steps for this year's parade on the Parkway.

"We're going on the 98th year for the Philadelphia parade, so it's sort of a landmark," said parade Staging Director Robbie Mackey.

The parade draws thousands of spectators and hundreds of performers, like Mary Ellen Alviti, who picked up tap dancing over the summer.

"We're ready to roll for this wonderful experience, and I'm the oldest one here at 66," said Alviti, of Flowertown. "I'm very, very excited. It's a once in a life time experience."

The 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday.

Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan will lead our coverage, from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia news6abc thanksgiving day parade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Kicking off the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Philly woman reminisces about time as Thanksgiving Day 'Parade Queen'
Here's what it takes to be a balloon handler at the Thanksgiving Day parade
Sneak peek of the brand new 100th parade float for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
Police investigate after deaths of New Jersey family's two dogs
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
Jurors hear police interrogation tape in Sean Kratz murder trial
Bacteria that killed 3 infants traced to hospital equipment
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
Show More
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
21-year-old charged after shots fired in Doylestown
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Man arrested after assaults, house fire in Lehigh Township
More TOP STORIES News