Participants prepare for 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade is just a few days away but organizers and participants are hard at work, getting everything ready for the big day.On Sunday, we checked in on the dedicated volunteers and organizations that make this magical event come to life."We've been having a lot of practices, learning step by step," said Alyah Zimmerman, of West Deptford. "I've always been watching them on TV and am excited I get to do it this year."Zimmerman, along with hundreds of other children, packed the Hilton ball room Sunday, polishing their two-steps for this year's parade on the Parkway."We're going on the 98th year for the Philadelphia parade, so it's sort of a landmark," said parade Staging Director Robbie Mackey.The parade draws thousands of spectators and hundreds of performers, like Mary Ellen Alviti, who picked up tap dancing over the summer."We're ready to roll for this wonderful experience, and I'm the oldest one here at 66," said Alviti, of Flowertown. "I'm very, very excited. It's a once in a life time experience."The 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday.Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan will lead our coverage, from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.----------