BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A beloved Lehigh Valley tradition continued on New Year's Eve.A 4'9 replica of the marshmallow candy, weighing in at more than 400 pounds, was the star of the annual "Peeps Chick Drop."They dropped it during a family-friendly celebration at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, held at 6 p.m. so children could attend.The fun was all capped off by a fireworks show.