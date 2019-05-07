Philabundance breaks ground on new community kitchen facility

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2020 is going to be a very exciting year for Philabundance.Monday the non-profit broke ground on its brand new Philabundance Community Kitchen facility in North Philadelphia.This vacant lot on the 2200 block of North Tenth Street will house the new facility that will allow Philabundance to more than double its impact.The program currently provides 250,000 meals a year for people in need along with culinary training.The headquarters will open its doors next year.