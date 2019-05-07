philabundance

Philabundance breaks ground on new community kitchen facility

EMBED <>More Videos

The vacant lot on the 2200 block of North Tenth Street will allow Philabundance to more than double its impact as reported during Action News at 5 on May 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2020 is going to be a very exciting year for Philabundance.

Monday the non-profit broke ground on its brand new Philabundance Community Kitchen facility in North Philadelphia.

This vacant lot on the 2200 block of North Tenth Street will house the new facility that will allow Philabundance to more than double its impact.

The program currently provides 250,000 meals a year for people in need along with culinary training.

The headquarters will open its doors next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia newsphilly newsphiladelphia proudphilabundancephilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILABUNDANCE
Philabundance to open emergency market for federal employees
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Philabundance, Toyota team up to Haul Away Hunger
Local farmers upcycle excess milk into artisan cheese
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
Show More
Philadelphia police officer hurt in crash
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Operation Dreamlift heads to Disney for the day
Man walks dog while driving car in Texas
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News