Exotic cars line up for the 5th Annual Phil-A-Trunk in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Engines revved on Sunday in South Philadelphia for a good cause.

A long line of high end and exotic cars rolled into the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Center. The drivers behind the wheels were there to show off their vehicles, but also help end hunger in the Delaware Valley.

"It's a great environment it's nice everyone is bringing their car out but we're here to donate food that's what we're really here for," said Justin Rheinstadter, of Media.

The Porsche Club of America and Main Line Cars and Coffee hosted the 5th annual Phil-a-Trunk Food Drive and Car Show.

Car clubs filled their trunks and beds with non-perishable food items to give to Philabundance.

"It's amazing, it's wonderful the Porsche club does an amazing job putting this together so it's very, very exciting," said Josh Clapper, of Downingtown, Pa.

Phil-a-Trunk hosted nearly 40 different car clubs. This year organizers are thrilled to be putting on the event again.

"It just means so much to be able to help so many people out," said Brett Mezrow, Chief Executive Officer of Main Line Cars and Coffee.

The food collected on this cold day will warm people's bellies for weeks to come.

"The food that we collect not only today but throughout the week will help us to feed families," said Chelsea Short, Director of Communications and Marketing at Philabundance.

Over the past two years combined, Phil-a-Trunk collected over 300,000 pounds of food for Philabundance.