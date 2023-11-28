6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon features amazing guests as we help fight hunger

In some Philadelphia zip codes, almost 30% of residents face food insecurity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Giving Tuesday, we here at Action News were doing our part to connect, share, and give back to the community.

Nearly half a million people in our area face food insecurity, which is higher than other major cities in the U.S.

The 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon is helping to fight hunger in our neighborhoods by partnering with Philabundance, a local nonprofit food bank.

LEARN MORE | 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

At 6abc, we had familiar faces standing by at the phones to answer your calls.

Sarah Bloomquist and Alicia Vitarelli even had a chance speak with some of our amazing guests during the telethon!

Sarah Bloomquist speaks with the legendary Miss Patty Jackson at the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

First, Sarah was in Studio 1 with the legendary Miss Patty Jackson!

While viewers have a chance to hear Patty every day on WDAS, she was in the 6abc studios to talk about our beautiful city.

She answered why she felt it was so important to join 6abc's effort to support Philabundance.

Sarah Bloomquist speaks with Jessica Weissman from Dunkin' at the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

Another community partner Sarah had the chance to speak with was Jessica Weissman, a senior field marketing manager for Dunkin'.

Jessica had the chance to discuss Dunkin's ongoing efforts to fight hunger in local communities.

Mike Rombach, the vice president and general manager of NRG Home East, shares exciting announcement on 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

Sarah also had a conversation with Mike Rombach, the vice president and general manager of NRG Home East.

Mike was able to share an exciting announcement with us!

Another iconic guest star also made an appearance in the 6abc studio: the Phillie Phanatic! He showed out to help answer calls and keep a lively energy as we help fight hunger.

Alicia Vitarelli talks to Cindy Wedholm with the Mattie Dixon Community Cupboard for the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

Alicia Vitarelli was in on the excitement when she got to talk to a local leader who has been helping to fight hunger in her area.

Cindy Wedholm is the executive director with the Mattie Dixon Community Cupboard in Ambler, Pennsylvania. Neighbors have been helping the cause there for the last 50 years.

6abc President and General Manager Berni Prazenica presents Philabundance with $15,000 check to help fight hunger!

6abc President and General Manager Berni Prazenica had a chance to present Philabundance's Loree Jones Brown with an important gift.

Bernie unveiled a $15,000 check from 6abc's parent company, Disney!

Loree discussed at length how the money would go to great use to help fight hunger.

Finally, Sarah spoke with Dana Ward, the communications and public affairs manager for ACME.

Sarah Bloomquist speaks with Dana Ward from ACME during the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

ACME is a long-time partner with 6abc in an effort to fight hunger.

Dana shared how viewers at home can help year-round by shopping at their local ACME markets.

At the end of it all, we were thrilled by the calls we got for the 2023 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon.

Hunger is an issue that can impact anyone, anywhere, even those in the wealthiest communities.

In some Philadelphia zip codes, almost 30% of residents face food insecurity.

That is why 6abc is proud to sponsor our yearly telethon in order to help those in need for the community we care so greatly about.