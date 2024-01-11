How you can help Philabundance fight food insecurity in Philadelphia

Philabundance estimates that roughly a half million people in its nine-county coverage area suffer from food insecurity.

Philabundance estimates that roughly a half million people in its nine-county coverage area suffer from food insecurity.

Philabundance estimates that roughly a half million people in its nine-county coverage area suffer from food insecurity.

Philabundance estimates that roughly a half million people in its nine-county coverage area suffer from food insecurity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philabundance estimates that roughly a half million people in its nine-county coverage area suffer from food insecurity.

The organization that partners with 6abc on so many projects also adds that it is never too late to help.

Philabundance CEO Loree Jones Brown joined Brighter News to talk about how you can help.

Jones said there are various ways people can help out their worthy mission and it goes beyond dropping off food.

For more information on how you can help or donate, visit their website Philabundance.org.