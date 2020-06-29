Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2020

While many July 4th celebrations across the Delaware Valley have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some are still happening as scheduled, but with social distance guidelines in place. Check out our full list to see what the status is in your neighborhood.
PENNSYLVANIA
PHILADELPHIA
CANCELED:
Date: June 29th and July 1st at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Penn's Landing
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th around 9:30 p.m. after the Party on the Parkway
Where: Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Northeast Philadelphia
Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Avenue and Shelbourne Street
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19111
CANCELED:
Date: June 26th and June 29th
Where: After the Phillies games
Citizen's Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
BERKS COUNTY
* Reading, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th, July 2nd
Where: After the Reading Fightin Phils game
First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
* Shillington, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 10, 2021 at 10 p.m.
Where: Governor Mifflin High School
101 South Waverly Street
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607
BUCKS COUNTY
* Doylestown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Central Park
425 Wells Road
Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901
* Erwinna, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th at Dusk
Where: Tinicum Park, River Road
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920
* Langhorne, Pa.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED:
Dates: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047
* New Hope, Pa.
CANCELED:
Dates: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along the Delaware River, River Road
New Hope, Pennsylvania 18938
* Quakertown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951
* Southampton, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:35 p.m.
Where: Southampton Days Fair, Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966
* Yardley, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 6th at Dusk
Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
CHESTER COUNTY
* Downingtown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335
* East Goshen Twp., Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th at Dusk
East Goshen Township Park
1661 Paoli Pike
West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
* Exton, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 11th at dusk
132 Church Farm Lane
Exton, Pennsylvania 19341
* Kennett Square, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 2nd at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348
* Parkesburg, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Minch Park
300 West Third Avenue
Parkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365
* Phoenixville, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Friendship Field
Fillmore Street and Franklin Avenue
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
* Tredyffrin, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 19TH:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087
DELAWARE COUNTY
* Aston Township, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014
* Bethel Township, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060
* Chester, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 6th at 7 p.m.
Where: After the Philadelphia Union game
Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
* Clifton Heights, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field
217 N. Springfield Road
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018
* Collingdale, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Collingdale Park
501 Jackson Avenue
Collingdale, Pennsylvania 19023
* Essington, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Governor Printz Park
2nd Street and Taylor Avenue
Essington, Pennsylvania 19029
* Glenolden, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 20th at Dusk
Where: Interboro High School baseball field
500 16th Avenue
Prospect Park, Pennsylvania 19076
* Lansdowne, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Penn Wood High School
100 Green Avenue
Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050
* Ridley Park, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL OCTOBER 11th:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Ridley Park Lake
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078
* Upper Darby, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Upper Darby High School Memorial Stadium
601 N Lansdowne Avenue
Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026
LEHIGH COUNTY
* Allentown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:10 p.m.
Where: J. Birney Crum Stadium
2027 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
* Allentown, Pa.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
* Allentown, Pa.
DRIVE-IN FIREWORKS:
$10-15 per car - for tickets, CLICK HERE.
Date: July 3rd and July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
* Bethlehem, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: City Center Plaza along East Church Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
* Upper Macungie Township, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 7th)
Where: Earl Adams Memorial Park
8935 Breinigsville Road
Breinigsville, Pennsylvania 18031
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
* Abington, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Abington Senior High School
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001
* Ambler, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m.
Where: Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002
* Conshohocken, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 3rd at 9:45 p.m. (rain date July 4th)
Where: Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428
* Glenside, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Abington Senior High School
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001
* Limerick, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, PA 19468
* Lower Providence, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL OCTOBER 3RD:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
* Narberth, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Narberth Playground
100 Conway Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072
* Norristown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
* Pottstown, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 6th:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
* Skippack, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426
* Upper Merion Township, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406
NEW JERSEY
ATLANTIC COUNTY
* Atlantic City, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
* Atlantic City, N.J.
TO BE DETERMINED:
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk
2831 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
* Buena Vista, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 11th at Dusk (rain date July 18th)
Where: Michael Debbi Park
315 Cedar Avenue
Richland, New Jersey 08350
* Hammonton, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Hammonton High School
566 Old Forks Road
Hammonton, New Jersey 08037
* Margate City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: On the beach between Huntington Ave. and Granville Ave.
Margate City, New Jersey 08402
BURLINGTON COUNTY
* Bordentown, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5th (rain date September 6th):
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505
* Evesham, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cherokee High School
120 Tomlinson Mill Road
Marlton, New Jersey 08053
* Florence, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Veterans Park behind municipal complex
711 Broad Street
Florence, New Jersey 08518
* Medford Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Where: Freedom Park
105 Pixie Moss Trail
Medford, New Jersey 08055
* Mount Holly, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Iron Works Park
157 Wollners Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060
CAMDEN COUNTY
* Audubon, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL LABOR DAY WEEKEND:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106
* Barrington, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007
* Camden, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: June 29th, July 1st at Dusk
Where: Camden Waterfront
Adventure Aquarium or Battleship New Jersey
* Camden, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wiggins Waterfront Park
2 Riverside Drive
Camden, New Jersey 08103
* Collingswood, N.J.
CANCELED
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Where: Collingswood High School
424 Collings Avenue
Collingswood, New Jersey 08108
* Haddon Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108
* Haddonfield, N.J.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 3rd at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Along Kings Highway
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
CAPE MAY COUNTY
* Avalon, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 8:45 p.m.
Where: 30th Street Beach
* Cape May, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Congress Beach
* Lower Township, N.J.
CANCELED
Date: July 3rd and 5th at 9 p.m.
Where: Bayfront near Emerson Avenue
North Cape May, New Jersey 08204
* Middle Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Clarence Davies Sports Complex
626 Goshen Road
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210
* Ocean City, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Ocean City boardwalk
Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
* Sea Isle City ,N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: 50th Street Beach
Sea Isle City, New Jersry 08243
* Stone Harbor, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: 95th Street Beach Pavilion
Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247
* Wildwood, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Rio Grande Avenue behind the Wildwoods sign
Wildwood, New Jersey 08260
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
* Bridgeton, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Alden Field at Bridgeton City Park
25 Mayor Aitken Drive
Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302
* Milville, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Union Lake Park
Millville, New Jersey 08332
* Millville, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Cumberland County Fair
3001 Carmel Road
Millville, New Jersey 08332
* Vineland, N.J.
When: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Vineland High School
2880 E Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08361
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
* Monroe Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Williamstown High School
700 N Tuckahoe Road
Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
* Washington Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080
* Westville, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 26TH:
Date: June 27th at Dusk (rain date June 30th)
Where: Along River Drive
Westville, New Jersey 08093
* Woodbury, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Woodbury High School
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096
MERCER COUNTY
* East Windsor, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Etra Lake Park
Milford Road and Etra Perrineville Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520
* Ewing, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m.
Where: The College of New Jersey soccer fields on Green Lane
323 Ewingville Road
Ewing Township, New Jersey 08638
* Hamilton, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Veterans Park
2388 Kuser Road
Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690
* Lambertville, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along the Delaware River
Greater Lambertville - New Hope Chamber of Commerce
77 Bridge Street
Lambertville, New Jersey 08530
* Lawrence Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 1st at 9:15 p.m. (rain date June 29th)
Where: Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648
* Trenton, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: June 25th, July 4th, July 5th, July 11th
Where: After the Trenton Thunder games
Arm & Hammer Park
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611
* West Windsor, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 11th at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Mercer County Park
1638 Old Trenton Road
West Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550
OCEAN COUNTY
* Barnegat, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Barnegat High School
180 Bengal Boulevard
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005
* Beach Haven, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008
* Beachwood, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Beachfront
* Brick Township, N.J.
POSTPONED: DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724
* Jackson, N.J.
AMUSEMENT PARK OPEN, BUT FIREWORKS CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
* Jackson, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 6th at Dusk
Where: John F. Johnson Jr. Memorial Park
200 Kierych Memorial Drive
Jackson, New Jersey
* Lacey Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734
* Lakehurst, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Lake Horicon and Lakehurst Elementary School
301 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733
* Lakewood, N.J.
DRIVE-IN FIREWORKS
$15 per car - for tickets, CLICK HERE.
Date: July 3rd
Where: First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
* Lakewood, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Lake Carasaljo
North Lake Drive or South Lake Drive
* Lavallette, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Lavallette Gazebo
Bay Boulevard
Lavallette, New Jersey 08735
* Long Beach Island, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: 9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008
* Plumsted, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL THE FALL, DATE TBA:
Date: July 11th at Dusk
Where: New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533
* Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.p
Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742
* Seaside Heights, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
* Toms River, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Shelter Cove Beach
Bay Avenue and Cove Point Road
Toms River, New Jersey 08703
* Tuckerton, N.J.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Tuckerton Seaport
120 W. Main Street
Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087
SALEM COUNTY
* Woodstown, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Marlton Park
123 Marlton Road
Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098
DELAWARE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY
* Elsmere, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Fairgrounds Park
Filbert & Dover Avenues
Elsmere, Delaware 19805
* Hockessin, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields
Hockessin, Delaware 19707
* Middletown, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709
* Newark, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713
* Wilmington, Del.
TO BE DETERMINED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park
Along the Christiana River
Wilmington, DE 19801
* Wilmington, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 12th
Where: After the Wilmington Blue Rocks game
Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
* Wilmington, Del.
TO BE DETERMINED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: DuPont Country Club
1001 Rockland Road
Wilmington, Delaware 19803
SUSSEX COUNTY
* Bethany Beach, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Downtown on the beach
Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930
* Dewey Beach, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Rehoboth Bay, North Beach/Ivy
Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971
* Laurel, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Central Avenue Bridge
403 North Central Avenue
Laurel, Delaware 19956
* Lewes, Del.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Lewes Beach
Lewes, Delaware 19958
* Millsboro, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: June 26th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date June 30th)
Where: Cupola Park
Morris Street at Hunters Point
Millsboro, Delaware 19966
* Rehoboth Beach, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue along the beach and boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971
KENT COUNTY
* Dover, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901
* Dover, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
1131 North DuPont Highway
Dover , Delaware 19901
* Smyrna/Clayton, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: George C. Wright Jr. Municipal Park
325 North Main Street
Smyrna, Delaware 19977
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
