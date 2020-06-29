Community & Events

Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2020

While many July 4th celebrations across the Delaware Valley have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some are still happening as scheduled, but with social distance guidelines in place. Check out our full list to see what the status is in your neighborhood.

PENNSYLVANIA

PHILADELPHIA

CANCELED:
Date: June 29th and July 1st at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Penn's Landing

CANCELED:
Date: July 4th around 9:30 p.m. after the Party on the Parkway
Where: Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum

CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Northeast Philadelphia
Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Avenue and Shelbourne Street
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19111

CANCELED:
Date: June 26th and June 29th
Where: After the Phillies games
Citizen's Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

BERKS COUNTY

* Reading, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th, July 2nd
Where: After the Reading Fightin Phils game
First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601

* Shillington, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 10, 2021 at 10 p.m.
Where: Governor Mifflin High School
101 South Waverly Street
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607

BUCKS COUNTY

* Doylestown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Central Park
425 Wells Road
Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901

* Erwinna, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th at Dusk
Where: Tinicum Park, River Road
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920

* Langhorne, Pa.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED:
Dates: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

* New Hope, Pa.
CANCELED:
Dates: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along the Delaware River, River Road
New Hope, Pennsylvania 18938

* Quakertown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951

* Southampton, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:35 p.m.
Where: Southampton Days Fair, Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966

* Yardley, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 6th at Dusk
Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067

CHESTER COUNTY

* Downingtown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335

* East Goshen Twp., Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th at Dusk
East Goshen Township Park
1661 Paoli Pike
West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380

* Exton, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 11th at dusk
132 Church Farm Lane
Exton, Pennsylvania 19341

* Kennett Square, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 2nd at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

* Parkesburg, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Minch Park
300 West Third Avenue
Parkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365

* Phoenixville, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Friendship Field
Fillmore Street and Franklin Avenue
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

* Tredyffrin, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 19TH:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087

DELAWARE COUNTY

* Aston Township, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014

* Bethel Township, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060

* Chester, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 6th at 7 p.m.
Where: After the Philadelphia Union game
Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013

* Clifton Heights, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field
217 N. Springfield Road
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018

* Collingdale, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Collingdale Park
501 Jackson Avenue
Collingdale, Pennsylvania 19023

* Essington, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 27th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Governor Printz Park
2nd Street and Taylor Avenue
Essington, Pennsylvania 19029

* Glenolden, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: June 20th at Dusk
Where: Interboro High School baseball field
500 16th Avenue
Prospect Park, Pennsylvania 19076

* Lansdowne, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Penn Wood High School
100 Green Avenue
Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050

* Ridley Park, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL OCTOBER 11th:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Ridley Park Lake
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078

* Upper Darby, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Upper Darby High School Memorial Stadium
601 N Lansdowne Avenue
Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026

LEHIGH COUNTY

* Allentown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:10 p.m.
Where: J. Birney Crum Stadium
2027 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

* Allentown, Pa.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

* Allentown, Pa.
DRIVE-IN FIREWORKS:
$10-15 per car - for tickets, CLICK HERE.
Date: July 3rd and July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109

* Bethlehem, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: City Center Plaza along East Church Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015

* Upper Macungie Township, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 7th)
Where: Earl Adams Memorial Park
8935 Breinigsville Road
Breinigsville, Pennsylvania 18031

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

* Abington, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Abington Senior High School
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

* Ambler, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m.
Where: Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

* Conshohocken, Pa.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 3rd at 9:45 p.m. (rain date July 4th)
Where: Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428

* Glenside, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Abington Senior High School
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

* Limerick, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, PA 19468

* Lower Providence, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL OCTOBER 3RD:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403

* Narberth, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Narberth Playground
100 Conway Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072

* Norristown, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

* Pottstown, Pa.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 6th:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464

* Skippack, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426

* Upper Merion Township, Pa.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

NEW JERSEY

ATLANTIC COUNTY

* Atlantic City, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

* Atlantic City, N.J.
TO BE DETERMINED:
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk
2831 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

* Buena Vista, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 11th at Dusk (rain date July 18th)
Where: Michael Debbi Park
315 Cedar Avenue
Richland, New Jersey 08350

* Hammonton, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Hammonton High School
566 Old Forks Road
Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

* Margate City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: On the beach between Huntington Ave. and Granville Ave.
Margate City, New Jersey 08402

BURLINGTON COUNTY

* Bordentown, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5th (rain date September 6th):
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

* Evesham, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cherokee High School
120 Tomlinson Mill Road
Marlton, New Jersey 08053

* Florence, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Veterans Park behind municipal complex
711 Broad Street
Florence, New Jersey 08518

* Medford Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Where: Freedom Park
105 Pixie Moss Trail
Medford, New Jersey 08055

* Mount Holly, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Iron Works Park
157 Wollners Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

CAMDEN COUNTY

* Audubon, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL LABOR DAY WEEKEND:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106

* Barrington, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007

* Camden, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: June 29th, July 1st at Dusk
Where: Camden Waterfront
Adventure Aquarium or Battleship New Jersey

* Camden, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wiggins Waterfront Park
2 Riverside Drive
Camden, New Jersey 08103

* Collingswood, N.J.
CANCELED
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Where: Collingswood High School
424 Collings Avenue
Collingswood, New Jersey 08108

* Haddon Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108

* Haddonfield, N.J.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 3rd at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Along Kings Highway
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

* Avalon, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 8:45 p.m.
Where: 30th Street Beach

* Cape May, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Congress Beach

* Lower Township, N.J.
CANCELED
Date: July 3rd and 5th at 9 p.m.
Where: Bayfront near Emerson Avenue
North Cape May, New Jersey 08204

* Middle Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Clarence Davies Sports Complex
626 Goshen Road
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

* Ocean City, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Ocean City boardwalk
Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

* Sea Isle City ,N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: 50th Street Beach
Sea Isle City, New Jersry 08243

* Stone Harbor, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: 95th Street Beach Pavilion
Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

* Wildwood, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Rio Grande Avenue behind the Wildwoods sign
Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

* Bridgeton, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Alden Field at Bridgeton City Park
25 Mayor Aitken Drive
Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302

* Milville, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Union Lake Park
Millville, New Jersey 08332

* Millville, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Cumberland County Fair
3001 Carmel Road
Millville, New Jersey 08332

* Vineland, N.J.
When: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Vineland High School
2880 E Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08361

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

* Monroe Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Williamstown High School
700 N Tuckahoe Road
Williamstown, New Jersey 08094

* Washington Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080

* Westville, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 26TH:
Date: June 27th at Dusk (rain date June 30th)
Where: Along River Drive
Westville, New Jersey 08093

* Woodbury, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Woodbury High School
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

MERCER COUNTY

* East Windsor, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Etra Lake Park
Milford Road and Etra Perrineville Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

* Ewing, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m.
Where: The College of New Jersey soccer fields on Green Lane

323 Ewingville Road
Ewing Township, New Jersey 08638

* Hamilton, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Veterans Park
2388 Kuser Road
Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690

* Lambertville, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along the Delaware River
Greater Lambertville - New Hope Chamber of Commerce
77 Bridge Street
Lambertville, New Jersey 08530

* Lawrence Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 1st at 9:15 p.m. (rain date June 29th)
Where: Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

* Trenton, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: June 25th, July 4th, July 5th, July 11th
Where: After the Trenton Thunder games
Arm & Hammer Park
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611

* West Windsor, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 11th at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Mercer County Park
1638 Old Trenton Road
West Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550

OCEAN COUNTY

* Barnegat, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Barnegat High School
180 Bengal Boulevard
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

* Beach Haven, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

* Beachwood, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Beachfront

* Brick Township, N.J.
POSTPONED: DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724

* Jackson, N.J.
AMUSEMENT PARK OPEN, BUT FIREWORKS CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527

* Jackson, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 6th at Dusk
Where: John F. Johnson Jr. Memorial Park
200 Kierych Memorial Drive
Jackson, New Jersey

* Lacey Township, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

* Lakehurst, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Lake Horicon and Lakehurst Elementary School
301 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733

* Lakewood, N.J.
DRIVE-IN FIREWORKS
$15 per car - for tickets, CLICK HERE.
Date: July 3rd
Where: First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

* Lakewood, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Lake Carasaljo
North Lake Drive or South Lake Drive

* Lavallette, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Lavallette Gazebo
Bay Boulevard
Lavallette, New Jersey 08735

* Long Beach Island, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: 9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

* Plumsted, N.J.
POSTPONED UNTIL THE FALL, DATE TBA:
Date: July 11th at Dusk
Where: New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

* Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.p
Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

* Seaside Heights, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk

* Toms River, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Shelter Cove Beach
Bay Avenue and Cove Point Road
Toms River, New Jersey 08703

* Tuckerton, N.J.
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Tuckerton Seaport
120 W. Main Street
Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087

SALEM COUNTY

* Woodstown, N.J.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Marlton Park
123 Marlton Road
Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

* Elsmere, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Fairgrounds Park
Filbert & Dover Avenues
Elsmere, Delaware 19805

* Hockessin, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields
Hockessin, Delaware 19707

* Middletown, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709

* Newark, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713

* Wilmington, Del.
TO BE DETERMINED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park
Along the Christiana River
Wilmington, DE 19801

* Wilmington, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 12th
Where: After the Wilmington Blue Rocks game
Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801

* Wilmington, Del.
TO BE DETERMINED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: DuPont Country Club
1001 Rockland Road
Wilmington, Delaware 19803

SUSSEX COUNTY

* Bethany Beach, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Downtown on the beach
Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930

* Dewey Beach, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Rehoboth Bay, North Beach/Ivy
Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971

* Laurel, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Central Avenue Bridge
403 North Central Avenue
Laurel, Delaware 19956

* Lewes, Del.
POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH:
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Lewes Beach
Lewes, Delaware 19958

* Millsboro, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: June 26th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date June 30th)
Where: Cupola Park
Morris Street at Hunters Point
Millsboro, Delaware 19966

* Rehoboth Beach, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue along the beach and boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971

KENT COUNTY

* Dover, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901

* Dover, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
1131 North DuPont Highway
Dover , Delaware 19901

* Smyrna/Clayton, Del.
CANCELED:
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Where: George C. Wright Jr. Municipal Park
325 North Main Street
Smyrna, Delaware 19977

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
