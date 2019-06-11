Community & Events

Philadelphia boots and badges blood drive

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's become an annual competition, you could even say a blood battle, among Philadelphia's police, fire and prison departments.

The american red cross was once again holding its Philadelphia boots and badges blood drive.

It's a friendly contest with a serious purpose.

The departments compete to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors.

Here at the police training academy in the northeast, a number of officers rolled up their sleeves to give.

In fact last year the police rank and file won the competition, by recruiting 177 donors.
