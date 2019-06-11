NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's become an annual competition, you could even say a blood battle, among Philadelphia's police, fire and prison departments.
The american red cross was once again holding its Philadelphia boots and badges blood drive.
It's a friendly contest with a serious purpose.
The departments compete to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors.
Here at the police training academy in the northeast, a number of officers rolled up their sleeves to give.
In fact last year the police rank and file won the competition, by recruiting 177 donors.
Philadelphia boots and badges blood drive
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More