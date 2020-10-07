Community & Events

Philadelphia Fire Department honors firefighter of the year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department honored its firefighter of the year during a ceremony on Wednesday morning in Old City.

Firefighter Sean Dugan was honored for rescuing a baby from a burning car while off-duty earlier this year.

April Smallwood was also honored for her role in helping to protect department members from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The department officially recognizes October 4 to October 10 as Fire Prevention Week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafirefightersphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Doc Rivers could be cure to what ails 76ers | Sports Flash
School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor: Appeals court
College investigating reports of man entering unlocked dorm rooms
Show More
City to file suit against Pa. to enact stricter gun laws
1 rescued from fire in Chester Co.
Teen among 2 shot in West Philadelphia
Motorcyclist killed in Philly crash
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
More TOP STORIES News