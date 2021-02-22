visions

PPD commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Sherriff George Morse explain challenges of living black and blue

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw's first year on the job has been filled with challenges.

There was a budget crisis made worse by the pandemic and then a summer filled with protests about social justice and police reform.

As the city's first Black woman to hold the position, she also finds herself weighing the issues of race and law enforcement as it pertains to the high profile deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks among others.

Living black and blue as it has been called has raised questions in her mind but has also incentivized her to be a stronger leader for change amongst her peers.

George Morse IV has been with the Philadelphia Sherriff's Office for more than a decade. He is a fifth-generation law enforcement officer.

The portrayal of police has also affected how he handles his everyday duties and put added pressure on him as a Black officer.

To deal with the challenges he has found a safe space with the exercise group Black Men Run. It provides fellowship and a healthy outlet for him to release from the every day pressures of living Black and blue.

He also launched a podcast, Black Voices Behind the Blue Wall, that provides a safe space for Black law enforcement officers and first responders to talk about their experinces.

Listen to his podcast on Spotify.



Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw | Facebook | Instagram
Police Headquarters - 750 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Black Men Run | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiadanielle outlawblack history monthphiladelphia policevisions
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISIONS
Philly's Billie Holiday gets her due in new movie, documentary
New PABJ President Ernest Owens becoming a force in Philly, National media
People's Paper Co-op: Women using art to free other women from prison
Watch Visions Black History Month Special | Also available via 6abc streaming apps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow and rain moving through today
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Show More
Northbound I-95 reopens near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia
Vaccinations begin for teachers in Philadelphia
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Texas women's shelter
More TOP STORIES News