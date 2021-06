ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ community, and in Royersford, Montgomery County, it was a day to celebrate with laughter.Soul Joel's Comedy Club and Lounge Hosted "Pridezilla" Sunday with a host of comedians performing in an outdoor venue.There were also crafts and merchandise for sale, as well as food and drinks.This was Royersford's very first Pride event.