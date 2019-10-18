Community & Events

Roots keyboardist assists student getting their degree

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Now to a story that makes us Philly Proud.

Some students at Neumann University in Aston are getting some financial help to complete their degree.

Kamal Gray, the keyboard player for The Roots, presented a check for $25,000 dollars to Neumann's president Friday.

The money will go toward scholarships to support students in need of financial assistance.

The funds come from three generous donors.

Kamal Gray is a Philadelphia native.
