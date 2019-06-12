Saint Michael the Archangel School Silly String Celebration

CLAYTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A silly celebration took place Wednesday at Saint Michael the Archangel School in Clayton New Jersey.Dozens of students sprayed silly string at their principal.The principal, Janice Bruni, challenged the kids to sell raffle tickets, and promised this, as a messy reward.The students raised more than $6,000 dollars.So how does it feel to get sprayed with silly string?"Cold and wet, but it was a relief, I was starting to get hot. So the cold helped."It was the students first and only chance to spray Miss Bruni.She's retiring this month after 29 years at the school.