Community & Events

Saint Michael the Archangel School Silly String Celebration

CLAYTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A silly celebration took place Wednesday at Saint Michael the Archangel School in Clayton New Jersey.

Dozens of students sprayed silly string at their principal.

The principal, Janice Bruni, challenged the kids to sell raffle tickets, and promised this, as a messy reward.

The students raised more than $6,000 dollars.

So how does it feel to get sprayed with silly string?

"Cold and wet, but it was a relief, I was starting to get hot. So the cold helped."

It was the students first and only chance to spray Miss Bruni.

She's retiring this month after 29 years at the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclayton boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
Protesters demanding more money for ACCT
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causing backups on I-95
Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station
Show More
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect in custody
'GMA' throwing out first pitch at Phillies game
Adam Joseph thanks viewers for supporting niece before surgery
Gabe Grunewald, runner with cancer who inspired many, dies
Spelling Bee champ celebrates in Cherry Hill
More TOP STORIES News