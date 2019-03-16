The Delaware Valley celebrates St. Patrick's Day with several parades

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5199238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Springfield, Delaware County Saint Patrick's Day parade. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 16, 2019.

Hundreds of towns hosted its annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade Saturday. The Action Cam was there to capture many of the parades in the Delaware Valley.In Conshohocken, This is the only St. Patrick's Day Parade held in Montgomery County.Thousands lined the streets back in 2006 for the town's first parade and it has been growing ever since.Even a few four-legged friends took part in all the excitement.The streets of Springfield, Delaware County were also lined with people celebrating St. Patrick's Day and Irish Heritage Month.Several local marching bands performed during the parade including Cardinal O'Hara High School.The parade is now a 39-year tradition.In New Jersey, youngsters dressed in their finest green outfits tagged along with their parents for Sea Isle City's 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celebration.This year's Grand Marshals, Frank, and Barbara Roach, waved to the crowd as they were escorted in a red pick-up truck.And, the city's fire department made sure everyone was awake by blaring the sirens as part of the celebration.People in Wilmington, Delaware donned their greenest outfits, including green hair-do's as they watched the Culture Club of Delaware's 44th Annual Saint Patrick's Day ParadeDelaware Governor John Carney, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Tom Carper, and Mayor Mike Purzyckiwere among those who took part marching down King Street.And finally, The Saint Patrick's Day fun continued in Bucks County with a parade that made its way through the streets of Falls Township.The theme of this year's parade is "Peace, Freedom, Devotion."Ahead of the parade, there was a special mass in the chapel of Conwell Egan High School to honor the parade Grand Marshal, Monsignor Michael McCormak.And after the parade, folks were invited to a free party with food and live music at the Ancient Order of Hibernians.