Tulip festival in full bloom

CREAM RIDGE, NJ (WPVI) -- Tulips upon Tulips.A farm in Cream Ridge, NJ is boasting about its 50 acres of tulips that are in full bloom.Holland Ridge Farms is run by 4th generation tulip growers from Holland.The first tulip festival opened last year and this year they tripled their bulb count with millions of tulips.Each year, they dig out every tulip bulb at the end of the season.They then replant it the next year in different areas.The farm likes to teach of their Dutch heritage and boast about their restored barns and furry barnyard friends.