U.S. Air Force Airman meets newborn for the first time during homecoming celebration

HATBORO, Pa. -- "Welcome home daddy, I've waited my whole life to meet you." That was the quote written on one-month-old Callum Jett Bliem's shirt this afternoon.His father, Kevin Bliem, is an engineer with the U.S. Air Force 201st RED HORSE Unit. He was deployed for about 10 months, which was just long enough for his wife, Christina, to give birth to their fourth child.The couple did not know to expect another child when Kevin was deployed overseas. Around Christmas time, he got the big news via FaceTime. That application kept the family in touch as the world plunged into the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the novel virus, Kevin's homecoming was delayed. It took several weeks, along with COVID-19 testing, in order for the Airman to see his family again. Today, he surprised his children and saw his newborn for the first time."He's got my good looks," Kevin said.Kevin looks forward to relaxing with his family and providing much needed-relief for his wife, who cared for their children in quarantine while continuing to work as a full-time remote kindergarten teacher."He's just above and beyond everything that we could ever ask for in a husband, in a dad, and in a soldier," Christina said.That's why she felt Kevin deserved a surprise of his own. Dozens of neighbors and family members decorated the streets of their Hatboro neighborhood while police and firemen rang in a warm welcome with their blaring sirens.Christina's cousin, Kate Fisher, said, "In the COVID situation, to not get a hero's welcome? He deserved this."