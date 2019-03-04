PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2019

WATCH VIDEOS
The entrance garden will be center stage for the FTD World Cup competition.
It's a really big deal, like the Olympics of Floral Design -- and it's right here in Philadelphia.
Flowers have the power to change lives and communities through health and wellness.
6abc's Karen Rogers and her mom, who has Alzheimer's, tour the garden made to honor those affected by the disease.
A look at some of the competitors in the landscape division.
Telling the story of how PHS is gardening for the greater good of Philadelphia.
Woofstock for dog lovers and five other great things to do at this year's show.
To help foster a love of gardening, the Hub offers home gardeners the tools that they need to succeed.
We meet the winners in landscape and design.
Watch Drone 6 fly through the Philadelphia Flower Show