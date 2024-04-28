The anonymous, typed letter calls for a boycott of her shop and arrived about two weeks ago.

Community rallies around NJ bake shop that received hate letter over pride flag

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A hate letter is having the opposite effect of its likely intention.

It is inspiring a North Jersey community to come together to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The owner of a baking supply shop called Sweet 'n Fancy Emporium in Cranford, Union County, received a hate letter for displaying a pride flag in the store's front window.

The letter touches on political topics, and the writer threatens to disparage the business on social media.

In response, the owner posted the letter on social media, leading to an outpouring of support from the community within days.

The shop is hosting a bake sale Sunday to benefit The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization offering suicide prevention services for the LGBTQ+ community.