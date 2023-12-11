Students and local leaders rally against antisemitism in Philadelphia

Words of encouragement resonated with the hundreds of people participating in the rally at Congregation Rodeph Shalom.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students, lawmakers, and religious leaders joined forces Sunday at a temple in Philadelphia to strongly denounce antisemitism on college campuses and in their communities.

"You have the power to combat this antisemitism, and now more than ever, we need you," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

These words of encouragement resonated with the hundreds of people participating in the rally at Congregation Rodeph Shalom.

"There is no place for hate in our community. I also see hope today in our vibrant Jewish community," said Rabbi Eli Freedman.

"I hope as we gather here today, you also leave here finding your power and finding the fact that you are not helpless in the midst of this rising antisemitism," said Shapiro.

Leaders said the surge in antisemitic incidents started after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

"There was a 388% increase in reported antisemitic incidents, a 360% increase in reports of antisemitism on college campuses, and over 60% of Jewish students said that they feel scared. We cannot be silenced, trampled on, or dismissed," said Michael Balaban, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

"I have seen Pennsylvanians take actions big and small," said Shapiro. "I've seen it here in Philadelphia where students raised their voices, where students made sure they were heard in the halls of power at their university."

On Saturday, the University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill and Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Bok resigned.

Julie Platt was named the new interim chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

This comes after Magill was criticized for her testimony on Capitol Hill about antisemitism on campus.

Penn president speaks to House Education Committee about antisemitism on campus

"I think the real work at the university begins now, making sure every student feels safe on campus," said Shapiro. "I also think it's important to make sure there is accountability on campus for those who spread hate speech, whether it's a faculty member, student, a staff person."

Eitan Linhart, a sophomore at Penn, discussed his experience with what he called the rise in antisemitism on the school's campus. He cited a Jewish fraternity being defaced with graffiti that read, "The Jews are Nazis," and spoke of friends who no longer wear yarmulkes on campus out of fear.

"What surprises me is not the hatred," Linhart said. "What surprises me is the indifference."

Meanwhile, state leaders say more change is coming.

"I have a duty to take action," said Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey. "Steps to root it out, investigate it, and to make sure people could be held accountable for it."

"Teaching more of our history, particularly the Holocaust in our classrooms and strengthening our hate-crime laws," said Shapiro.

And in the community, leaders are striving to make an impact.

"Each of us has a responsibility to get off the sidelines, to get in the game, and to do our part," said Shapiro. "Today, you are doing your part by being here, and tomorrow, I know you'll continue doing your part."

ABC News contributed to this report.