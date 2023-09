Congreso has been a cultural landmark in Philadelphia for more than four decades and it continues to be a leading force in the Latino community today.

Congreso de Latinos Unidos was founded in November of 1977 by a small group of Puerto Rican activists.

Forty-five years later, Congreso serves 12,000 people, offering everything from holiday meals and presents to programs for victims of crime.