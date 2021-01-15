Construction worker rescued from 41st floor of Center City high-rise

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An injured construction worker was rescued from the 41st floor of a high-rise on Friday morning in Center City Philadelphia.

The fire department received the call for help at 10:24 a.m. at the site of new construction on the corner of Broad and Spruce streets near the Kimmel Center.

Specially trained fire department personnel were able to aide the 60-year-old man and bring him down safely in less than an hour.

"We used our technical rescue personnel, who are specially trained to operate on these upper floors, especially those under construction, to stabilize the worker and we brought him down safely," said Deputy Fire Chief Gerald Boyle.

It's not clear what the initial cause of injury was to the construction worker. He is in stable condition and being treated.

Inspectors from the Department of Licenses and Inspections are on the scene investigating the cause of this incident.
