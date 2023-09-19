Consumer Reports tests safest car seats, launches new baby page to help parents

Every car seat must meet the minimum federal safety standards, but Consumer Reports also tests other features and issues, too.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As every parent knows, shopping for a baby or child car seat can be daunting with so many choices, new models and features. And, of course, the seat has to be safe.

The good news is Consumer Reports just released the results of its newest round of testing.

"All car seats are not created equal," said Emily Thomas, Ph.D., Manager Auto Safety, Consumer Reports Auto Test Center.

Consumer Reports tests car seats in three ways.

"We look at how easy it is to use, we look at how well you're able to get a secure installation," she said. "And then lastly we look at crash protection."

Every car seat must meet the minimum federal safety standards in CR's testing, but Consumer Reports takes things a step further by looking at other features and issues, too.

"Every manufacturer incorporates various designs, different crash management systems, different features. And in our testing we're able to differentiate between those things," said Thomas.

And here's what it found when shopping - don't rely on price. A more expensive model might have extra features, but pricier doesn't necessarily mean safer.

To make things easy for parents, Consumer Reports has launched a new baby and kids section on its website, which includes ratings on all kinds of items and a brand new infant car seat finder tool.

"It incorporates whether or not you want a lightweight carrier, the type of vehicle that you might have or might not have. It also incorporates your budget needs," said Thomas.

Now, for the test results for infant seats, the best in CR's recent tests are the Clek Liing for $460 and the Chicco KeyFit which runs $190.

The best convertible car seats are the Chicco NextFit Zip for $320 and the Britax Boulevard ClickTight for $370.

The best all-in-one car seats, which are designed for children from birth to booster seat age, are the Graco Trio Grow SnugLock LX 3-in-1 for $200 and the Graco Milestone for just under $200.