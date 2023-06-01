Ways to lower your monthly car insurance bill as auto premiums continue to rise

Auto premiums are rising higher than inflation, so many consumers are really feeling the pain every month - but there are some things you can do to help lower your car insurance bill.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Auto premiums are rising higher than inflation and many consumers are really feeling the pain every month. But there's good news - Consumer Reports says there are still ways to lower your car insurance bill.

Dennis Osorio likes his cars.

"So, I've got four vehicles right now," he said.

Osorio's insurer of choice is Progressive.

"Their service is great. If you get homeowners insurance with the same company, you get a discount," he said.

And Consumer Reports says there are ways to help lower your bill even more.

The first tip is to periodically shop around. That alone can save a lot.

Next, raise your deductible and cancel coverage you don't need. A $1,000 deductible compared to a $500 one might sound like a lot, but it could reduce your premium by more than 10%.

And CR says if your car is older, consider canceling collision and comprehensive because you could end up paying more than you would get back in repair or replacement costs. If your car's current value is low, you probably don't need to be paying for these extra coverages.

Also consider tracking. Programs like State Farm's "Drive Safe & Save Connected Car" and Progressive's "Snapshot" use technology to track your driving habits. Many drivers will get a discount right out of the gate.

"You're looking at a privacy tradeoff. So if you're willing to give up some of these details about where you're going and how you're driving, how often you're driving then you might see some benefit, but if you don't want the insurer riding shotgun with you, then you might say no to some of these programs," said Kaveh Waddle of Consumer Reports.

Osorio says he'd be open to that tradeoff.

"We're pretty safe drivers, so anything that saves money is always A+!" he said.

Even if you don't want to get tracked, being a safe driver will still reap rewards. Even one driving violation or insurance claim can quickly raise your rates.

And another reminder the next time you buy your next car: the more expensive the vehicle, the higher the premium because pricey cars cost more to repair and replace.

Two auto insurers that have consistently landed in the top tier of CR's ratings are Amica Mutual Group and USAA Group.