Consumer Reports lists its top picks for new cars for 2023

Consumer Reports experts drove thousands of miles in more than 200 cars to come up with their must-see list of top new cars.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every year, Consumer Reports comes out with its must-see list of top new cars. To find those vehicles, experts not only drove hundreds of thousands of miles in more than 200 cars, they also sorted through mounds of data.

They went through stacks of exclusive data from more than 50 tests, including safety tests as well as real-world owner experiences relating to reliability and owner satisfaction.

"Simply put, these are vehicles that stand out in their respective categories. Our Top Picks have to come standard with key safety features, including automatic emergency braking that operates at highway speed and includes pedestrian detection," said Jennifer Stockburger of Consumer Reports.

For under $25,000 CR says you can't go wrong with the Toyota Corolla Cross Small SUV or Corolla Hybrid Sedan. They are great all-around cars that will continue to save you money down the line with great fuel economy and few repairs.

And the 2023 Nissan Leaf proves that not all electric cars come with jolting prices.

"The Leaf was really the first mainstream EV when it launched over a decade ago, and it continues to prove that EVs can be reliable and inexpensive," said Stockburger.

SUVs are as popular as ever. This year, the Subaru Forester, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and three-row Kia Telluride all make CR's list.

Looking to stand out from the pack? CR says the brand-new Ford Maverick Hybrid is a fun alternative to small SUVs. It's a pickup truck that gets 37 mpg. With five seats and four-and-a-half feet of truck bed, it's a great choice for active folks and CR likes the price, too.

If you're ready to splurge, the Lexus NX350h and the Tesla Model 3 are CR's top picks over $45,000.

Notably absent this year are two perennial picks, the Lexus RX and Toyota Prius. That's because both popular models were redesigned for 2023, and they are being tested by Consumer Reports now.