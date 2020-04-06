Action News reporter George Solis recovers from coronavirus

George joined us on Action News on Monday evening to tell his story:
I would describe my case as mild at best. I instantly took precautions as soon as I felt ill.
There were moments when I felt better and moments when I was afraid, unsure how my body was fighting the virus.
Through it all I had many friends, colleagues, and family checking up on me which I feel helped with recovery.
I first recall feeling unwell on March 21st. I had finished my report for the day I remember reciting:
"As you can imagine it will be some time before things back to normal for them."
Little did I know that would also apply to me.
GLAD TO BE BACK: I cannot stress how grateful I am to come back to @6abc. For 2 weeks I was recovering from COVID-19. My case was mild. I have no doubt. Still, there was was much uncertainty & definitely gave me a scare. I’m sharing my experience to help educate. In this together pic.twitter.com/Wrr0kv5Iz6— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) April 6, 2020
Hours after my shift on March 21st I would come down with COVID-19.
To be clear, I had no idea I had the virus. I was tired but otherwise felt fine.
Waking up the next day I immediately took my temperature. A low-grade fever was reason enough for me to take a sick day.
Upon learning that I wasn't feeling great, work took the necessary precautions and began reaching out to colleagues I was in contact with.
An important step in ensuring any potential illness would not spread.
I took it again a few hours later and it went up again at that point I knew it would be best to get tested.
The next day I called my doctor and work again to let them know I suspected the virus.
I covered up and headed down to Temple University's Ambler Campus.
Despite the unknown, I did my best to stay optimistic.
"Hopefully, everything is negative," I exclaimed moments before the test was administered.
Two days later - I received a call and my suspicions were confirmed.
In the days that followed, as requested by the Pennsylvania Department of Health I logged my fever twice a day.
That was followed via telemedicine with my doctor.
There were a lot of soups and teas and rest during my recovery.
"Head hurts, eye hurts, and breathing is not so great," I documented at the height of my illness.
Documenting how I felt became difficult.
There were aches- chills, and for a brief period a weakened sense of smell and taste.
There was a lot of rest and pet therapy to get me through some of the worst of it.
After more than a week of being symptom-free, I felt comfortable enough to begin sharing my story.
I stayed in touch with my doctor through the ordeal.
I am very grateful for all the calls and messages of support from my Action News family.
It goes without saying there are people going through a lot worse than I did and if there's any real take away is this is something to be taken seriously.