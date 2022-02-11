A LOVE story: How a sculpture came to symbolize Philadelphia

Dent the head/ With the word. See the lettered scar/ On the skull. On the bone (In the beginning) The straight line, Wherefrom the rounding Circle is begat, But on our tongues/ Never sat. Yet see the jutting/ Diags do - Ascendency inversed - And in the final due, Lo: the single stroke Rampant three-pronged Trinity into infinity.

"With a helmet on his head and a determined look on his face, Bacon read a brief statement in which he declared, 'I conceived Love Park... I make no claim to be a leader, but by God I am a person and I stand up to Mayor Street and tell him to go to Hell and stay there until he sees the light and changes his ways by going to LOVE Park each day with a smile on his face and a warm welcoming handshake, to greet the skateboarders of the world."