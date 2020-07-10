Pennsylvania adds 1K COVID-19 cases, biggest 1-day report since May

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/10/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 93,876 total cases statewide

• 6,880 deaths statewide

• 804,764 patients tested negative to date



More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 10, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania on Friday reported its highest one-day total of confirmed coronavirus cases since May, breaking 1,000, although some of the test results, 175, were reported on a delay.Another 32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, as well, bringing the state's total to 6,880.Of the positive tests, about 360, or more than one-third, came from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, where health officials blame rising case counts on residents traveling to beach towns and socializing in bars and restaurants, particularly in establishments where masks weren't being worn.The statewide total of cases is nearly 94,000, according to Department of Health data, and 77% of those are thought to have recovered.As more people are tested, an increase in the raw number of positive tests is to be expected. But if the virus is being brought under control, then the percentage of positive results relative to the total number of tests should be coming down.Pennsylvania's seven-day positivity rate is 5.3%, according to an Associated Press analysis, and has grown from 4.4% two weeks ago.Friday was the first time in two months that Pennsylvania reported at least 1,000 new infections. The Health Department reported 1,295 new cases on May 10.