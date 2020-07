EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey casinos allowed to reopen Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For the first time in 108 days, slot machines will beep, dice will tumble and cards will be dealt at Atlantic City's casinos Thursday as they reopen amid a coronavirus pandemic.Gamblers will not be allowed to smoke, drink or eat anything inside the casinos. They will have to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.Five of the nine casinos - Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana and Golden Nugget - opened their doors Thursday morning.Three others, Caesars, Bally's and Harrah's, will reopen Friday.Only the Borgata will remain closed, having decided it can't operate as it wants to under state-imposed restrictions.