New Jersey moves on from Tri-State Travel Advisory

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said. "Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time. Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging for the CDC recommended period, which is currently 14 days. The Department of Health will issue additional information in the coming days regarding travel precautions. Individuals should continue to abide by the state's current guidance until a new policy is issued."
NEW: We will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform our travel advisory. All non-essential interstate travel is strongly discouraged.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 25, 2020
Individuals should continue to follow the state’s current guidance until a new policy is issued.https://t.co/7Y5Ghgkw3w pic.twitter.com/QUVfoj0ddT
Atlantic City casino earnings fall 37% amid pandemic limits
Atlantic City's casinos saw their collective profits fall by more than 37% in the third quarter of this year as they reopened with capacity limits and costly measures designed to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
In figures released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, each of the nine casinos still reported a gross operating profit. But for eight of them, that profit was less than it was in the third quarter of last year when there was no pandemic and casinos were operating at full capacity.
The casinos collectively earned $150.5 million during July, August and September, down from $239.6 million a year ago.
Murphy signs expanded stadium raffle bill amid coronavirus
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Wednesday expanding charitable groups' ability to sell raffle tickets online based around sporting events after lawmakers addressed his concerns that the original bill was too close to internet gambling.
The Democratic governor last month conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at helping charities' fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic.
In vetoing it, Murphy noted that the original bill would have allowed such online sales long after a virus pandemic keeping people away from stadiums has ended.
Lawmakers on Monday made several changes to the bill, including limiting the ability to sell tickets online only during periods of a declared health emergency, and Murphy signed the revised bill two days later.
Because the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated in-person attendance at large sporting events in the state, some legislators proposed expanding the law to let people buy tickets to such raffles over the internet, regardless of whether they were in a stadium or not.
While lauding the intent of the bill, Murphy sent it back to lawmakers with recommended changes including requiring the same sort of geolocation technology that New Jersey's casinos and racetracks use to ensure that a person making an online casino or sports wager is physically located within the state's boundaries.
He also recommended that winners of remote contests be required to pick up their prizes at the stadium or at the headquarters of the charitable group that sponsored the raffle, to ensure that the necessary verifications take place, another change that was made to the bill before he signed it
AMC Theatres Closes Hamilton Location
The AMC Hamilton 24 Theatre has permanently shut its doors. AMC Theatres tells 6abc.com the theater closed at the end of business on Sunday, Nov. 8.
WATCH: New COVID-19 restrictions begin in New Jersey
Hospitalizations on the rise
As COVID numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.
WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
State health officials said several New Jersey hospitals have been on divert status this week - meaning incoming patients are temporarily sent to other hospitals for treatment.
FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.
Health experts warn against holiday travel, unnecessary COVID testing
Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests.
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.
CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance
As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.
CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving
The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.
