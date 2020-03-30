Burlington, New Jersey bakery selling 'Fauci donuts'

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An unlikely culinary creation has been created during these unique quarantined times.
A particular donut is selling like hotcakes, not because of what's in it, but because of who is on it.
JB Bakery in Burlington, New Jersey is the place to get the hottest baked good on this side of the Delaware, the Fauci donut.
Yes, the creme filled confections feature the face of Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a regular fixture on national television these days.
The owner of the bakery told the Inquirer that he saw another baker in upstate New York have success with a similar donut and decided to try to outdo him.
The Fauci donut rolled out last Friday and has sold out every day since.
In case you're wondering, the Fauci donut has special butterscotch cream and sprinkles.
