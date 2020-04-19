Coronavirus

Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium hosting free COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to the CDC, 30% of patients whose race was identified in COVID-19 testing are African Americans.

That data is the motivation behind testing clinics hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

On Monday, the Consortium is holding another clinic at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in West Oak Lane.

These physicians say if you are experiencing coronavirus-type symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive you can come for a free test.

Testing begins at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. outside the church on the 2800 block of West Cheltenham Avenue.
