Del. State Police Troop 2 address changed to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are honoring one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.A ceremony was held Thursday, to change the address of Delaware State Police Troop Two in Newark, to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way.Corporal Ballard was shot and killed in April 2017 when he confronted two men in a suspicious vehicle at a Wawa in Bear, Del.Several Delaware officials were on hand for the ceremony, including Governor John Carney.