NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are honoring one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.
A ceremony was held Thursday, to change the address of Delaware State Police Troop Two in Newark, to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way.
Corporal Ballard was shot and killed in April 2017 when he confronted two men in a suspicious vehicle at a Wawa in Bear, Del.
Several Delaware officials were on hand for the ceremony, including Governor John Carney.
Del. State Police Troop 2 address changed to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More