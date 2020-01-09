Community & Events

Del. State Police Troop 2 address changed to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are honoring one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held Thursday, to change the address of Delaware State Police Troop Two in Newark, to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way.

Corporal Ballard was shot and killed in April 2017 when he confronted two men in a suspicious vehicle at a Wawa in Bear, Del.

Several Delaware officials were on hand for the ceremony, including Governor John Carney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewarkphiladelphia prouddelaware newspolicephilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News