ziplining

Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with slow-moving sloth hanging onto cable

"I just clocked it straight in the face," the child said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Child runs into sloth while ziplining through Costa Rican rainforest

LA FORTUNA, Costa Rica (WPVI) -- A child zooming down a zipline through a rainforest in Costa Rica collided with a slow-moving sloth clinging to the cable.

It happened Sunday at the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna.

The tour guide was recording when the child took off on the zipline.

The video then shows the child sliding into the slow-moving animal, bringing the ride to an abrupt stop.

"Don't worry," the tour guide told the young thrill-seeker.

"It's a sloth," the child said, out of breath.

"Yeah," the tour guide responded.

"I just clocked it straight in the face," the child said.

Flavio Leiton Ramos, the owner of Go.Adventure Park, said the child was the last in a group of eight to leave the platform.

"So seven people went on that cable and there was no sloth on it, and, within 30 seconds, a sloth got on the cable," Ramos said. "The good thing was that the child was doing a great job by using the break, and also since the tour guide was with him, was able to handle the situation. But really the child did a great job."

Ramos said neither the child nor the sloth were hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszipliningu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ZIPLINING
Test your limits at this treetop adventure course in NJ
Watch Star's of ABC's "The Rookie" zip line through all the elements at Xcaret Xplor in the Mexican Riviera.
'The Rookie' actors Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz go for thrilling adventure
Zipline at Yosemite National Park
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden to address US assistance to Ukraine amid Russian attacks
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Pizza delivery driver carjacked by teen; girlfriend, 3 kids in minivan
Man shot in arm after firing at Montco officers, DA says
ESPN signs Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to be voices of Monday Night Football
Show More
Phillies to sign veteran outfielder Kyle Schwarber: ESPN sources
BA.2, deltacron: What is known so far about new COVID variants
Study: Allergy season will start much earlier due to climate crisis
Man killed while holding baby; 7 others injured in shootings
20-year-old walking with friend shot on Roosevelt Boulevard
More TOP STORIES News