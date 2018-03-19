THEFT

Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle

Seattle police stop Costco thieves in act. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

SEATTLE (WPVI) --
The best efforts of a pair of thieves at a Costco in Seattle were not good enough.

They busted out of a back door and right into the arms of waiting police.

Surveillance video shows the suspects were caught red-handed with armloads of stolen laptops and vacuums last Wednesday afternoon.

An employee had alerted police when he recognized one of the suspects from a prior incident.

Police say the two thieves, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, and their getaway driver, were all taken into custody.


