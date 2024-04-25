According to investigators, thieves have figured out how to override the car's computer systems.

Honda thieves can steal your car in under 5 minutes, Montgomery County police warn

Police in Montgomery County have issued a warning to residents amid rising thefts of Honda vehicles over the last two months.

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County have issued a warning to residents amid rising thefts of Honda vehicles over the last two months.

Upper Merion Township police are investigating fewer than a dozen cases and say thieves have targeted apartment complexes in the Gulph Mills area.

"I understand two tenants from the development have had problems," one resident of Gulph Mills Village Apartments told Actions News.

Police say newer Accords, Civics, and CR-Vs are being stolen. Thieves don't need original keys or key fobs, and the thefts occur in only three to four minutes.

According to investigators, thieves have figured out how to override the car's computer systems.

"As someone who used to work in IT, I am not surprised. I just wish that the manufacturers would do more to try and stop it," said Bill Batta, a Gulph Mills Village resident.

Police are concerned this may be a new trend.

Officers are advising Honda owners to take precautions by subscribing to the Honda Link tracking service, placing an Apple AirTag in their car, getting a steering wheel lock, and reporting suspicious activity.

Eduardo Hernandez lives in the nearby Kingswood Apartments and Townhomes. He says he may have witnessed something criminal.

"Just the other night, I saw like three guys with flashlights going around, but the minute they saw me they took it away and ran off," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said his complex's management has sent a letter to residents about the thefts.

Management at Gulph Mills Village also sent a letter to tenants Monday that echoed messages from police.

That letter read in part:

"Watch Out! To all residents who own Honda brand vehicles please know that these cars are being targeted for theft. If you own a Honda, we strongly recommend you acquire a steering wheel lock for your protection. Our local Upper Merion police station has a limited supply available for public use."

According to the most recent data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in Pennsylvania, thefts of Honda Accords were up 44% between 2020 and 2022.

Thefts of Honda Civics were up 9% in that same period.