Counterfeit items on display at Philadelphia airport warn consumers of dangers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Counterfeit goods were on display at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. The event was a part of a federal effort to warn consumers about their risks and dangers.
The "Truth Behind Counterfeits" roadshow features knock-off items seized by Customs and Border Protection agents.
They say these items pose both a financial and physical threat to consumers.
In 2023, nearly 20,000 shipments of counterfeit items, equal to more than $2.4 billion in genuine merchandise, were seized by federal authorities.