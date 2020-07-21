Business

Kids can get lemonade stand 'bailouts' from Country Time

Country Time is turning something sour into something sweet.

The lemonade brand is bailing out our smallest businesses impacted by this pandemic, lemonade stands.

"We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands. And if the big guys are getting bailed out, why shouldn't we help the littlest entrepreneurs get the same treatment?" the company said on its website.

Country Time's "Littlest Bailout" program will give $100 checks to children who can't run lemonade stands this year.

To apply, children under 14 can write an essay about how they would spend the money and submit a photo of the lemonade stand sign they would have used.

The company will stop taking applications on August 12, 2020.

You can apply at: https://www.countrytimebailout.com/

