US tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths 4 days in a row as experts urge country to shut down

Florida's youngest victim was a 9-year-old girl

Texas hospital could send patients home to die

CDC in favor of reopening schools

As more COVID-19 records get broken, debates on whether to send kids back to school or to shut down the economy again are coming to a head.More than 1,000 people died every day for four straight days last week due to Covid-19. That brings the total US death toll from the virus to more than 146,000 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.And researchers project up to 175,000 deaths linked to the virus by August 15, according to an ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.With overwhelmed hospitals and lengthy delays in testing, some local leaders -- including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti -- said a second stay-at-home order might be possible.That kind of drastic measure is supported by more than 150 prominent medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and other experts who signed a letter urging leaders to shut the country down and start over to contain the rampant spread of the virus."Right now, we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities," read the letter, which was sent to the Trump administration, members of Congress and state governors.What we can learn from states that got Covid-19 under controlAs the country's caseload and death toll climbs, at least four states reported record-breaking numbers since Friday.California, which is leading the nation with the most recorded coronavirus cases, reported 159 deaths linked to the virus Friday -- the highest number recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic. More than half of all virus-related deaths in the state come from Los Angeles County, where more than 4,260 deaths have been reported. The state has had more than 446,450 reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins.Georgia also broke a new single-day record Friday, reporting at least 4,813 new coronavirus cases. Health officials reported 3,787 new cases Saturday. More than 165,180 people have tested positive in the state, according to Johns Hopkins.Oregon reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, breaking its record for most reported fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began. Health officials in the state reported 396 new cases, bringing the state's total to more than 16,100.For the second day in a row, Hawaii reported a record number of new cases, identifying 60 new positive tests Friday, according to health officials. On Thursday, Hawaii reported 55 new cases. the state has had at least 1,620 reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins.Track the virus in your state and across the USIn Florida, a state that's broken its record of new cases several times in recent weeks, Covid-19 hospitalizations have jumped bynearly 80% since July 4, according to data from the state's Agency for Health Care Administration.Across the state, at least 50 hospitals have no ICU beds available.Last week, a 9-year-old girl with no pre-existing conditions became the state's youngest coronavirus victim. Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum was taken to a local hospital to treat a "very high" fever, her family said.Kimmie's cousin and family spokesman Dejeon Cain said the hospital told the family to return home. After doing so, the young girl complained of not feeling well and collapsed, Cain said. She didn't have a detectable heartbeat.Her family said they don't know how Kimmie contracted the virus, as she had appeared healthy and had spent the summer at home.In Texas, which broke a record for virus-related deaths last week, doctors inside one hospital may decide to send patients home to "die by their loved ones" due to limited resources, officials said.Officials in Starr County announced they're creating committees to review patients' cases at the Starr County Memorial Hospital -- where at least 50% of patients admitted to the hospital's emergency room have tested positive for coronavirus."Unfortunately, Starr County Memorial Hospital has limited resources and our doctors are going to have to decide who receives treatment, and who is sent home to die by their loved ones," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. "This is what we did not want our community to experience."Earlier this month, the governor ordered a statewide mask mandate and urged residents to heed the precautions in order for businesses and the economy to remain open.As the state grapples with coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott also had to issue a disaster declaration for 32 counties after Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday evening.Many teachers and staff members across the US have strongly opposed returning to classrooms next month as the virus runs uncontrolled across American communities.But some parents -- including some in a Georgia county where coronavirus numbers are among the highest in the state -- are demanding schools reopen.President Donald Trump has said he's putting pressure on governors to reopen schools in a push to get the US back to business as usual.In new guidelines posted last week on education and childcare, the CDC came down hard in favor of reopening schools, saying children don't suffer much from coronavirus and are less likely to spread it.But research from South Korea found that older children (between the ages of 10 and 19) can transmit the coronavirus within a household just as much as adults.The CDC guidelines recommended local officials consider closing schools -- or keeping them closed -- if there is substantial, uncontrolled spread of the virus."It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said."School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth. 