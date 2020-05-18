Coronavirus

'It feels surreal': Cherry Hill doctor talks about winning speaking role in Kevin Hart movie

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Henry Law deserved to win the All-In Challenge.

Law is a doctor on the front lines, but one day he'll be front and center in a Kevin Hart Hollywood production.



Hart surprised Law with the good news on a virtual call.

"When he popped on I was completely surprised. I don't remember what I said or did at all," said Law, an anesthesiologist for Jefferson Health in South Jersey. "The Cherry Hill hospital was the first hospital in our region to receive a COVID-19 patient. In fact, I was actually the first person, anesthesiologist to intubate someone there as well."

Law, the son of retired restaurant owners, entered the challenge because he believes in helping those dealing with food insecurity.

He loved the idea of working with Hart, a Philadelphia native and fellow 76ers fan.

"It's still unbelievable to me. It feels surreal. Apparently, I get the movie star experience. I just want to let Kevin know, whatever you get, I also want to get," Law said.

"There's no reason not to enter a challenge. Who knows you might win a sweepstakes or experience like I did," Law added. "I never thought I would win it but here we go."

There are many more celebrity experiences available and it doesn't take a lot of money. The sweepstakes start at $10.

Law has never acted in his life, but he says he is all-in for this All-In challenge.

