Philadelphia could ease some restrictions, allow some fans at sporting events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update Friday afternoon on the restrictions that have been put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news conference with Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley is planned for 1 p.m.

The update could include the possibility of allowing a limited number of sports fans inside stadiums.

"We did receive requests from the Sixers, Flyers and the Phillies. We are looking at our event limits. Right now large amounts of fans would not be allowed under event limits, but we are likely to ease that back somewhat, effective on March 1," Farley said during a news conference earlier this week.

However, he also said any such move would be dependent on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also loosening restrictions.

"We cannot be less restrictive than what the state allows. All of those proposals would allow more people than what is currently allowed by the state. So I can't guarantee whether those requests will be granted, because it's not on my authority. It's up to the governor," Farley said.

Still, he gave a glimmer of hope - especially for Phillies fans.

"I can't guarantee anything, but I can say it's likely that there would be some fans in the stands at the Phillies home opener. But how many will depend not only on us but also what the state decides," Farley said.

The Phillies' home opener will be held on April 1.
