The Philly Proud Black Doctors COVID Consortium Town Hall

Panelists:

Honoree

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Every year for Black History Month, 6abc chooses a community leader to honor the Station host a big event. This year we had to VIRTUALLY acknowledge our honoree.6abc is Philly Proud to choose Dr. Ala Stanford and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium for their tremendous and consistent work testing and now delivering vaccines to our local underrepresented communities.Anchor Rick Wiliams moderates this hour-long conversation with Dr. Stanford to talk about her experience leading this extraordinary charge to serve the Philadelphia community during this once in a lifetime public health crisis. We also have an in depth with a frank discussion about the hesitancy of people of color to get the vaccine with a larger group of volunteers from the Consortium., MD, FACS, FAAPCEO & Founder, Black Doctors COVID-19 ConsortiumCOO, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, DOSpecial Projects, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, MD, CLCMedical Supervisor, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, RNNursing Supervisor, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium