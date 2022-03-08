Health & Fitness

The Philly Proud Black Doctors COVID Consortium Town Hall

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Every year for Black History Month, 6abc chooses a community leader to honor the Station host a big event. This year we had to VIRTUALLY acknowledge our honoree.

6abc is Philly Proud to choose Dr. Ala Stanford and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium for their tremendous and consistent work testing and now delivering vaccines to our local underrepresented communities.

Anchor Rick Wiliams moderates this hour-long conversation with Dr. Stanford to talk about her experience leading this extraordinary charge to serve the Philadelphia community during this once in a lifetime public health crisis. We also have an in depth with a frank discussion about the hesitancy of people of color to get the vaccine with a larger group of volunteers from the Consortium.

Panelists:

Honoree
Ala Stanford, MD, FACS, FAAP
CEO & Founder, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Kamau Stanford
COO, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Natalie González, DO
Special Projects, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Faith Peterson, MD, CLC
Medical Supervisor, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Shelah McMillian, RN
Nursing Supervisor, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium
